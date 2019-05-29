Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pharma Co., Founder To Pay $7M Over Aspirin Drug Fraud

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A convicted fraudster and his company have agreed to pay nearly $7 million combined to settle claims in New Jersey federal court that he tricked investors into giving him millions to develop an aspirin product and instead used most of the money for personal expenses, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday.

Donald A. Milne III and Instaprin Pharmaceuticals Inc. consented to final judgments ordering them to pay about $3.3 million in disgorgement and roughly $280,550 in prejudgment interest, along with civil penalties of $554,301 and about $2.7 million, respectively, according to court documents and a litigation release from the...

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New Jersey

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

May 29, 2019

