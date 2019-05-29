Pharma Co., Founder To Pay $7M Over Aspirin Drug Fraud

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A convicted fraudster and his company have agreed to pay nearly $7 million combined to settle claims in New Jersey federal court that he tricked investors into giving him millions to develop an aspirin product and instead used most of the money for personal expenses, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday. Donald A. Milne III and Instaprin Pharmaceuticals Inc. consented to final judgments ordering them to pay about $3.3 million in disgorgement and roughly $280,550 in prejudgment interest, along with civil penalties of $554,301 and about $2.7 million, respectively, according to court documents and a litigation release from the...

