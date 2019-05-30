Geico Says Chiropractic Centers Bilked It Out Of $20M

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Geico hit a Sunshine State chiropractor and his network of clinics with a racketeering suit in Florida federal court Thursday that seeks to recover $20 million the insurer paid out under personal injury protection coverage for what it says are fraudulently billed medical charges. The insurance company says chiropractor Mark A. Cereceda and his various Ceda Orthopedics clinics in Miami have been running a fraudulent billing scheme in which they have been reimbursed for medically unnecessary health care services or services that were performed by unlicensed professionals since at least 2013. Geico said that even the services that were medically necessary...

