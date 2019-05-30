Law360's Pro Say: Will The Glass Ceiling Ever Break?

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- For years women have been looking around their law firms and seeing mostly men in leadership. When will things change? On the latest episode of Law360's Pro Say podcast we discuss our annual Glass Ceiling report, which reveals a glacial pace for increased gender parity in the law, and we talk to one prominent female attorney who managed to crack the glass ceiling. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and break down what you need to know about key legal developments. But this week, in honor of our...

