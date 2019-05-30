SALT Cap Turning Out To Be No Big Deal, Panelists Say

Law360, Washington (May 30, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Despite dire warnings from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and others in blue states, there is little evidence that the cap on the deduction for state and local taxes paid has hurt those states or their residents, tax panelists said Thursday. States do not seem to have experienced a wave of out-migration simply because residents can no longer deduct the full amount after the December 2017 passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which included the cap, said the panelists, speaking at an Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center event in Washington, D.C. Nor does it seem, they said, that states can't...

