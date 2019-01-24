Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Questions Why Roger Stone Thinks He’s Singled Out

Law360, Washington (May 30, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Evidence seems lacking that special counsel Robert Mueller's team unlawfully targeted GOP operative Roger Stone, the federal judge overseeing his trial on charges of lying and obstruction tied to the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election said Thursday.

Stone's lawyers are pushing several arguments, including that he was singled out as a campaign adviser for Donald Trump, and novel theories regarding separation of powers in trying to convince U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson that the U.S. Department of Justice overstepped its authority in prosecuting him.

Stone is accused of lying to Congress and tampering with witnesses during the probe...

