DOJ Requires Divestitures In $6.8B Amcor-Bemis Tie-Up

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Amcor Ltd. will be required to divest three manufacturing facilities related to medical packing products and other assets in order to move forward with its $6.8 billion acquisition of Bemis Co., according to a proposed deal with the U.S. Department of Justice filed in D.C. federal court on Thursday.

Without the agreed-upon divestitures, the deal would kill competition between two of the three companies that supply heat-seal, coated packaging products for medical devices that are key to the safe transport and sterilization of medical devices, according to a civil antitrust complaint that the DOJ filed alongside the settlement.

"The combination of...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Date Filed

May 30, 2019

