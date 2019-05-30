Deals Rumor Mill: Hansoh, CBS-Viacom, Gannett

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Hansoh Pharmaceutical wants to raise as much as $1 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering, the Financial Times reported Thursday. According to the report, the Chinese pharmaceutical company plans to sell 551 million shares for between HK$13.06 ($1.66) and HK$14.26 apiece in what the report says could be the exchange’s second-largest share offering in 2019. Citing anonymous sources, the outlet reported that Hansoh is set to price the IPO, which is backed by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and Hillhouse Capital, in the coming days, with shares to begin trading in mid-June. CBS’ board is getting ready to discuss...

