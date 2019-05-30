Wells Fargo Says Windows Co. Breached Financing Contract

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 1:22 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas home remodeling company breached a financing contract with Wells Fargo by offering consumer financing programs through competitors, costing the bank upwards of $7 million, Wells Fargo alleged in Iowa federal court Thursday. Wells Fargo Bank NA claims in its suit that Windows USA LLC, which makes and installs custom vinyl windows and doors, was submitting consumer credit applications to competitors in violation of their exclusivity contract and refused to stop when confronted. “Wells Fargo estimates that it has been damaged by Windows USA’s breach of the agreement by more than $7 million since December 2011 for financing opportunities that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS