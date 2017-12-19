Ex-Minor League Worker Gets 2nd Chance On Bias Claims

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has partially revived a lawsuit from a former employee for an Oregon minor league baseball club, holding that a jury could find a manager's use of gender-based slurs against the female worker created a hostile work environment. The three-judge panel said in its order that the district court shouldn't have tossed Nicole Ochs' hostile work environment claim against the Eugene Emeralds Baseball Club Inc., Elmore Sports Group Ltd. and Allan Benavides, her former manager. The panel noted that Ochs presented evidence that Benavides "repeatedly and aggressively" called her a derogatory term for women and once called her a...

