LA County Sues Monsanto, Pfizer Unit Over PCB Pollution

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 10:50 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles County sued Bayer AG's Monsanto Co., a subsidiary of Pfizer Inc. and a chemical company in California federal court Thursday seeking to recoup the losses it says it incurred cleaning up contamination from polychlorinated biphenyls introduced into waterways by Monsanto. The county and its co-plaintiff, the LA County Flood Control District, are facing increased costs to retrofit stormwater systems and clean up damage caused by polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, dumped into the water in the Los Angeles area, the suit says. "Old Monsanto," which splintered into the three defendant companies, knew the variety of health and environmental risks that...

