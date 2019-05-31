Don’t Miss It: Gibson Dunn, Paul Hastings Lead Hot Deals

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days helmed by firms such as Gibson Dunn and Paul Hastings. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed. Gibson Dunn, Paul Hastings Shape €1B M7 Takeover Vivendi unit Canal+ Group, led by Gibson Dunn, will buy European pay-TV company M7 from private equity firm Astorg, led by Paul Hastings, for a purchase price of more than €1 billion ($1.12 billion). Canal+ Group said May 27 the deal is expected to “bring an additional distribution platform” for the content it produces. M7...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS