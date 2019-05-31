4 Firms Steer Rank's £115M Online Gambling Biz Buy

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 2:20 PM EDT) -- Online gambling operator Stride said Friday it has agreed to be acquired by the Rank Group in a £115.3 million ($145.3 million) deal steered by four firms that will expand the U.K.-based gambling company's online offerings. Stride Gaming PLC said it will be acquired by Rank Group PLC for 125 pence per share, representing a 29% premium on Thursday’s closing price of 118 pence per share. Stride has a total of roughly 76.3 million shares outstanding. The deal comes after Stride announced a strategic review in February, and the company noted that it had been approached by several entities before agreeing to...

