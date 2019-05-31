EPA Approves High-Ethanol Fuel Use But Court Fight Looms

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday finalized a rule allowing year-round use of gasoline made with 15% ethanol and the agency's top air official is confident that the rule will survive inevitable legal challenges from the petroleum industry and other opponents. The finalization of the EPA’s rule on Friday fulfills a mandate from President Donald Trump, who ordered the EPA in October to begin a regulatory process that would allow for the year-round use of E15. (Getty) The use of the blended gasoline, known as E15, is banned in the summer over concerns it contributes to smog, and the petroleum...

