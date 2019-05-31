Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is scrutinizing Centene and WellCare’s $17 billion proposed merger between the government-focused health insurers, a majority of the Federal Communications Commission signaled support for Sprint and T-Mobile to join forces, and Germany's ThyssenKrupp abandoned a planned joint venture under European competition scrutiny. Here's a look at those and other merger review developments from May. In-depth Investigations The European Commission announced an in-depth probe May 10 into Swedish telecommunications company Telia Co. AB's proposed $1 billion acquisition of Swedish media group Bonnier AB over concerns the deal could hurt audio-visual competitors in Sweden and Finland. Constellation Brands...

