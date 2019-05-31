FTC’s Phillips Warns Against Restrictive M&A Rules

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission member Noah Joshua Phillips warned Friday against “overly aggressive legislation and regulation” that would impair mergers and acquisitions, arguing in a New York City speech that corporate takeovers, buyouts and investor pressure can yield consumer benefits and should be “fostered,” not restricted. Phillips, a member of the FTC’s Republican majority, focused on the "market for corporate control,” including through both consolidation and deconsolidation via competition among rival companies, private equity firms and“activist investors who push for corporate changes. “No amount of government intervention can match the power of the market, and, where the latter fights against the former,...

