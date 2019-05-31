Texas Justices Won't Hear Beer Distribution Rights Row

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A trio of Texas craft brewers couldn’t convince the Texas Supreme Court to hear their argument that a state law barring beer, ale and malt liquor producers from selling regional distribution rights for their products is unconstitutional. The court denied without comment a February 2018 petition for review filed by three craft breweries — Dallas-based Peticolas Brewing Co. LLC; Austin's Live Oak Brewing Co. LLC; and Revolver Brewing LLC, headquartered in Granbury, Texas. The brewers were challenging the state's “three-tier system” that maintains strict separation of the manufacturing, wholesaling and retailing of alcohol. Texas alcohol laws require that companies in each...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS