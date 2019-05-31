Food Service Logistics Company Must Pay Texas Sales Tax

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The online management solutions of a food service logistics company count as data-processing services that are subject to Texas sales tax, a Texas state appeals court ruled on Friday. The Texas Court of Appeals, Third District upheld a trial court win in favor of the Texas state comptroller and attorney general and rejected an argument from food service logistics company Instill Corp., which had said its online management solutions were “proprietary information services” that were exempt from sales tax. The state comptroller previously concluded that Instill owed more than $1 million in overdue taxes, penalties and interest. Under appeal, Instill argued...

