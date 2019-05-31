Michigan Employment Co. Underpaid H-1B Workers By $1.1M

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A Michigan employment services company owes more than $1.1 million in back wages to hundreds of its employees, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Thursday, after department investigators discovered that employees on H-1B visas were underpaid during holidays. The DOL’s Wage and Hour Division found that Populus Group had not paid its H-1B employees the required wage on days that work sites were closed for holidays, a violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act’s regulations for the H-1B visa program. Based in Troy, Michigan, Populus Group helps employers manage temporary employees, its website says. To resolve the violations uncovered during the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS