Heritage Pharma Admits Price Fixing, Aids DOJ Probe

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Heritage Pharmaceuticals has admitted conspiring to fix prices for a diabetes drug and has given prosecutors “substantial and ongoing cooperation” to assist a long-running criminal investigation involving other generic-drug makers, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday. Heritage made the admission as part of a deferred prosecution agreement involving a newly filed felony charge under the Sherman Act for fixing prices and allocating customers for the diabetes drug glyburide. The agreement was warranted because Heritage has disclosed information about “criminal antitrust violations” involving other drugs and drugmakers, the DOJ said. “This cooperation has allowed the United States to advance its investigation...

