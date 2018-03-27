8th Circ. Axes Last Of SuperValu, Albertsons Breach Suit

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Friday dealt a final blow to multidistrict litigation over a pair of data breaches that hit grocery stores operated by SuperValu and Albertsons, ruling that the lone remaining plaintiff had failed to allege any monetary loss or that SuperValu had a duty to protect his credit card information from criminal hackers. The new published decision marks the second time that the Eighth Circuit has weighed in on the dispute. In the first go around, two of the three circuit judges who signed onto Friday's decision found that the threat of future identity theft was not enough of an...

