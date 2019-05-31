Lender Can't Take Art As Collateral For Sham Loan, Suit Says

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The intended borrower under a $1.3 million loan agreement accused the lender Friday in a Delaware Chancery Court suit of trying to seize $4 million in valuable artwork used as collateral without ever having provided the agreed-upon financing. Malta resident Herman Johan Viljoen, through The Polo Trust, filed a complaint saying that the works by world-renowned artists including Andrew Wyeth, Edward Hopper and Idris Khan are at risk of being repossessed by intended lender ACG Capital Co. LLC despite no loan ever being made. Polo signed loan and arrangement agreements in February 2017 with ACG and co-defendant Modern Art Services LLC,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS