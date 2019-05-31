Texas Justices Won't Revisit Lloyd's $100M Deepwater Battle

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court refused Friday to revisit its January ruling reviving Anadarko Petroleum Corp.'s bid to force Lloyd's of London underwriters to cover more than $100 million it has spent defending against claims stemming from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill. In a one-line notice, the Texas high court rebuffed the Lloyd’s underwriters’ request for rehearing of its Jan. 25 opinion in the closely watched case. Anadarko, which was a minority partner in the offshore well where the 2010 blowout occurred, had convinced the Texas justices to upend a November 2016 decision by a state Court of Appeals panel...

