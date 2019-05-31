FDA Focus: What Covington's Practice Chair Is Watching

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s new leader may calm the nerves of stressed-out drug and device makers by eschewing his predecessor’s assertive style and letting his lieutenants hold the microphone on many agency announcements, the co-chair of Covington & Burling’s FDA practice tells Law360. Denise Esposito Denise Esposito, a D.C.-based partner who’s been with Covington since 2015, has a life sciences resume that stretches back to 1992 and cuts across BigLaw, Big Pharma and the FDA itself. After earning her juris doctorate at the University of Michigan Law School, Esposito practiced at WilmerHale and one of its precursor firms, Wilmer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS