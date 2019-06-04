Pillsbury Snags Longtime K&L Gates Managing Partner

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A former K&L Gates LLP managing partner who co-led the firm’s global intellectual property practice has left for Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP. Michael E. Zeliger started his new gig at Pillsbury late last week, he said in an interview with Law360 Tuesday. He will join Pillsbury as a partner, according to his LinkedIn profile. Zeliger practiced out of K&L's Palo Alto and Boston offices, focusing on patent and other IP-related litigation, according to his old K&L bio. He was the lead counsel for many technology companies, including those in the robotics, laboratory instrumentation and food processing and manufacturing industries. Zeliger said...

