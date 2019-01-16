Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Catholic Church Waiting On Word From High Court

Law360, Washington (June 3, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be struggling with its consideration of lower-court orders forcing Catholic parishes and entities in Puerto Rico to sell off assets to meet $4.7 million in pension obligations, sitting on an appeal from the now-bankrupt archdiocese of San Juan for months without action.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of San Juan Puerto Rico’s request for a review of the asset sale orders has been distributed among the justices for 10 conferences since late March without any word on whether they will take the case and schedule it for argument next term. It’s unclear what’s causing the hold-up...

Supreme Court

January 16, 2019

