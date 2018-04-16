CFTC Heads For Default Win In Binary Options Co. Fraud Suit

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission told a New York federal judge on Friday that a convicted fraudster, his co-conspirator and his binary options company haven’t answered claims that they conned investors out of more than $600,000. The agency is asking for entry of a default judgment against Blake Harrison Kantor, who also goes by Bill Gordon; Nathan Mullins; their U.K.-based company Blue Bit Banc; and related entities, who were accused last year of squandering investor funds, using a cryptocurrency to conceal their misconduct and using illegal off-exchange retail swaps. “As of the filing of this request, defendants Kantor, Mullins, Blue Bit,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS