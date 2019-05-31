Ex-Apollo Exec Targets 'Fake' Competing Bid In $1.5B Suit

Law360, New York (May 31, 2019, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A former executive for Apollo Global Management denounced the investment giant in a New York state court hearing Friday, telling the trial court judge that Apollo and Athene Holding Ltd. lied and cheated to kill his company's $1.5 billion deal. During arguments for a double motion to dismiss before Justice Andrea Masley, fledgling insurer Caldera Holdings Ltd., founded by ex-Apollo partner and ex-Athene board member Imran Siddiqui, argued that if the judge allows the case to proceed, she will see proof that both Apollo and Athene illegally interfered with his new venture. Fighting off the move to crush the lawsuit, and...

