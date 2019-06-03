J&J Unit Urges ITC To Investigate Intuitive Surgical's Imports

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Ethicon LLC has asked the International Trade Commission to stop Intuitive Surgical Inc. from importing robotic surgical staplers from Mexico, claiming the products infringe five of the Johnson & Johnson unit’s patents. The ITC on Friday said it received a request from Ethicon to investigate and potentially issue permanent exclusion and cease-and-desist orders under Section 337 of the Tariff Act. As of Monday, the commission was still deciding whether to institute an investigation. The products at issue are endocutters — staplers used in laparoscopic surgeries, which can both cut and staple tissue — along with reload cartridges and other related components,...

