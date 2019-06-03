Fla. Man Gets 10 Months For Faking H-2B Visa Applications

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A Florida man has been sentenced in federal court to 10 months in prison for submitting visa applications containing fake employment contracts, allowing hundreds of Jamaican citizens to enter the U.S. on fraudulent H-2B visas meant for temporary or seasonal labor. U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza handed down the sentence on Friday against Marvin Smith, an American citizen originally from Jamaica, after he pled guilty in Florida federal court last year to one count of visa fraud for filing falsified documents to hire Jamaicans on H-2B visas. That charge carries a maximum prison sentence of a decade. “Foreign worker visa fraud can...

