Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

CVS, Call Center Workers' $15M Wage Deal Gets First Nod

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge on Friday gave an initial green light to a $15 million settlement between CVS unit Caremark and a group of customer telephone service representatives who said the company had stiffed them for the time they spent getting their computers up and running.

U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough signed off on the proposed deal, which was submitted to the court on Thursday, saying that it seemed likely he would approve it considering that it meets the typical standards for such settlements.

Under the agreement, the company will not admit any wrongdoing, but will pay $15.25 million into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Missouri Western

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

July 1, 2014

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular