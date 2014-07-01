CVS, Call Center Workers' $15M Wage Deal Gets First Nod

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge on Friday gave an initial green light to a $15 million settlement between CVS unit Caremark and a group of customer telephone service representatives who said the company had stiffed them for the time they spent getting their computers up and running. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough signed off on the proposed deal, which was submitted to the court on Thursday, saying that it seemed likely he would approve it considering that it meets the typical standards for such settlements. Under the agreement, the company will not admit any wrongdoing, but will pay $15.25 million into...

