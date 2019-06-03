Illinois Legislature Passes Cannabis Legalization, Taxation

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Cannabis would be legalized and taxed in Illinois under a bill that passed the state Legislature on Friday and has received the support of the governor. H.B. 1438 passed the House on Friday, 66-47, and now heads to the Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk. The bill passed the Senate on May 29, 38-17. The legislation would allow Illinois residents 21 and older to legally buy and possess cannabis starting Jan. 1, 2020. It also would impose a multitiered tax structure on legalized pot and make Illinois the eleventh state or territory in the country to legalize use for recreational purposes. Local...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS