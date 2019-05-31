Insurers Say $2.3M Superfund Claim Not Covered In Policy

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 2:19 PM EDT) -- General and excess insurers asked an Illinois federal court Friday to judge that they don't have to cover a scrap metal dealer's share of $2.3 million in U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Superfund cleanup costs because the claim isn't covered in their policy. Markel Insurance Co., which issued commercial general liability policies to J. Solotken & Co. Inc., and Evanston Insurance Co., which issued umbrella policies to Solotken, filed a complaint claiming they're not liable for covering a 2015 settlement between Solotken and the EPA for remedial investigation and cleanup costs at a 41-acre copper smelting site formerly owned by Chemetco Inc....

