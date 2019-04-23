Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Hausfeld, Podhurst Picked To Lead Salmon Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday approved a request by direct purchasers of farm-raised salmon to appoint Hausfeld LLP and Podhurst Orseck PA as lead counsel to litigate their consolidated class antitrust suit against various North Atlantic salmon farms accused of illegal price fixing.

U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga approved the plaintiffs' request after finding that the two firms, as well as others proposed as liaison counsel and as members of the plaintiffs' executive committee, have the necessary experience in handling complex class litigation.

Hausfeld, a 96-attorney firm, "has the resources to pursue this litigation all the way to trial,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Florida Southern

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

April 23, 2019

Law Firms

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular