Hausfeld, Podhurst Picked To Lead Salmon Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday approved a request by direct purchasers of farm-raised salmon to appoint Hausfeld LLP and Podhurst Orseck PA as lead counsel to litigate their consolidated class antitrust suit against various North Atlantic salmon farms accused of illegal price fixing. U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga approved the plaintiffs' request after finding that the two firms, as well as others proposed as liaison counsel and as members of the plaintiffs' executive committee, have the necessary experience in handling complex class litigation. Hausfeld, a 96-attorney firm, "has the resources to pursue this litigation all the way to trial,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS