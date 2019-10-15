Ex-Woodbridge CEO Gets 25 Years For $1.3B Ponzi Scheme

Law360, Miami (October 15, 2019, 12:45 PM EDT) -- Former Woodbridge Group owner and CEO Robert H. Shapiro was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for tax evasion and orchestrating a Ponzi scheme that raised $1.3 billion, from more than 9,000 investors, resulting in approximately $470 million in losses. A Florida federal court sentenced former Woodbridge Group CEO Robert H. Shapiro to 25 years in prison Tuesday for orchestrating a Ponzi scheme that cost investors $470 million. (Getty) U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga handed down the maximum sentence available under a plea agreement that Shapiro reached for what the government called one of the largest Ponzi schemes ever. Several...

