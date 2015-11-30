Badia Seeks To Halt Sales Of Trademark Infringing Spice

Law360, Miami (June 4, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Gel Spice Co. urged a Florida federal court Tuesday to reject a bid to block it from selling products that a jury found infringed trademarks for rival Badia's signature “Sazón Completa” spice mix, saying a lack of actual consumer confusion and Badia's claims of reputational injury fail to prove irreparable harm. In arguments in Miami before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren F. Louis, who will make a recommendation to the trial judge, Gel counsel Ronald D. Coleman of Mandelbaum Salsburg PC acknowledged that the Eleventh Circuit does not require a showing of actual confusion for approval of Badia Spices Inc.'s motion for...

