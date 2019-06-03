Kennedys Raids Norton Rose For 12-Atty Insurance Team

Law360, London (June 3, 2019, 7:04 PM BST) -- Global insurance law giant Kennedys has raided Norton Rose Fulbright for a 12-strong insurance and disputes team to expand its marine and energy sector practice in London, the firm announced Monday. The team — which joined Monday — comprises three partners; Patrick Foss, Chris Zavos and Jo Ward, along with seven other lawyers and two support staff. They represent specialty insurance market Lloyd's of London syndicates and global insurers. Foss has worked in insurance law for more than 30 years. His practice focuses on insurance and reinsurance — with an emphasis on marine, energy, power and political risks claims. He has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS