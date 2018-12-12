Covington, Arent Fox Docs Fair Game In FARA Case, Feds Say

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 3:23 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors have asked a Virginia federal court to rule that communications between two former business associates of Michael Flynn and their attorneys at Arent Fox LLP and Covington & Burlington LLP are not subject to attorney-client privilege because the businessmen used the firms as part of their scheme to deceive the government. Prosecutors said that Iranian-American businessman Bijan Rafiekian and Turkish-Dutch businessman Kamil Ekim Alptekin lied to Covington when the firm was hired to review the pair’s relationship between the Turkish government and Rafiekan, Alpetkin and Flynn, and lied to Arent Fox when it was hired to prepare a submission...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS