High Court To Tackle Pirate Ship Copyright Fight

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 10:57 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a case over whether a videographer can sue the state of North Carolina for using his copyrighted footage of a pirate shipwreck, giving the justices a chance to revive an obscure federal law that has repeatedly been ruled unconstitutional by lower courts. The justices granted certiorari to Frederick Allen, who wants the high court to overturn a ruling from last year last year that declared unconstitutional the Copyright Remedy Clarification Act, which allows copyright owners to sue states for infringement. The ruling, which said Congress didn’t have the authority to revoke the sovereign immunity...

