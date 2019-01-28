Justices Pass On Railroads' Bid To Choke Amtrak's Power

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear the Association of American Railroads' constitutional challenge to a federal statute allowing Amtrak to help the Federal Railroad Administration set performance and scheduling standards along the nation's railways. The high court denied the AAR's petition for certiorari seeking to undo the D.C. Circuit's July decision reinstating the Passenger Railroad Investment and Improvement Act of 2008, the federal law that gives for-profit passenger rail service Amtrak a say in performance and scheduling standards for freight railroads. In the U.S., freight railroads own and maintain the railways but they're required by law to give...

