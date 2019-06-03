Davis Wright Tremaine Grows DC Financial Services Group

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Davis Wright Tremaine expanded its financial services practice with the addition Monday of a nationally known regulatory adviser to banks around the globe and veteran government counsel who served in many capacities at the U.S. Treasury and House Banking Committee. Kevin Petrasic joined the firm's Washington, D.C., office as partner with its financial institutions regulatory practice. He last served as global head of White & Case's financial institutions advisory practice, and prior to that, as chair for Paul Hastings' corporate department in Washington, D.C. While at the U.S. Treasury's Office of Thrift Supervision for 21 years, Petrasic served as everything from...

