Hughes Hubbard Adds Pros To Boost Latin America Practice

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP has bolstered its Latin America practice with an attorney who specializes in international disputes, and an attorney with extensive experience working on renewable energy and infrastructure projects. Diego Durán de la Vega will join Hughes Hubbard's Washington, D.C., office from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP as a partner and co-chair of its Latin America disputes practice. Durán's practice centers around international disputes, including white-collar defense matters, internal investigations, commercial litigation and international arbitration cases, according to Hughes Hubbard’s announcement Monday. "My partners at Hughes Hubbard were able to see past many things," he told Law360....

