High Court Rejects HHS Shortcut On Hospital Pay Policy

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 10:29 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services improperly failed to seek public feedback before announcing a policy that implicates billions of dollars in hospital reimbursement. The high court's 7-1 decision vacated a policy that relates to so-called disproportionate share hospital payments, or DSH payments, which help hospitals that treat relatively large numbers of low-income patients. HHS "has not identified a lawful excuse for neglecting its statutory notice-and-comment obligations" when it issued the policy in 2014, according to the high court. Monday's decision, which was authored by Justice Neil Gorsuch, affirmed a 2017 ruling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS