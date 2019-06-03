Supreme Court Advocates Leave Mayer Brown For McDermott

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Two experienced U.S. Supreme Court advocates who are both just 11 years out of law school have left Mayer Brown LLP to lead McDermott Will & Emery LLP’s appellate practice, McDermott said Monday. Paul W. Hughes and Michael B. Kimberly will practice out of McDermott’s Washington, D.C., office and will lead the law firm’s Supreme Court and appellate practice, securing positions of leadership at a major national law firm after graduating together from Yale Law School in 2008. The move from Mayer Brown, which has a relatively large and well-established Supreme Court bench, strengthens McDermott’s Supreme Court practice, which until now...

