Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

5th Circ.'s Appeal Rule Finally Earns Top Court Review

Law360, Washington (June 3, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to review the Fifth Circuit's longstanding view that a criminal defendant must formally object to a sentence in order to appeal its reasonableness, taking up a Mexican marijuana smuggler's case that presents a stark split in how the courts handle sentencing appeals.

The court voted to grant Gonzalo Holguin's petition for certiorari, or review, after the Fifth Circuit shot down his appeal challenging the reasonableness of his sentence. Even though Holguin had asked to make his two sentences run concurrently, the Fifth Circuit said he couldn't appeal the reasonableness of the trial court's decision to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Prisoner Petition

Date Filed

February 4, 2019

Government Agencies

Most Popular