King & Spalding Nabs Ex-Fidal Trade Partner In Brussels

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 8:50 AM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP has brought on a former Fidal partner with a decade of experience in European Union trade matters to join its international trade group, the firm has announced. Marie-Sophie Dibling, who led the international trade group at the French law firm Fidal, joined King & Spalding as partner earlier this month, the firm said Monday. Dibling is based in Brussels and will be working with attorneys in King & Spalding’s offices in Geneva, Paris, London and Washington, D.C., according to the firm. Dibling told Law360 on Thursday that she was excited to be a part of a team...

