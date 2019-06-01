DC, More States Sue Purdue, Sacklers Over Opioid Crisis

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- California, Maine, Hawaii and the District of Columbia on Monday joined more than 40 other states suing OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP for allegedly fueling the opioid crisis by deceptively downplaying the risks of opioids. The attorneys general for the states and D.C., like others in the wave of litigation against Purdue and the members of its controlling family, the Sacklers, claim the company misled doctors and patients about the risks and benefits of opioids. The suits filed by California and D.C. name Dr. Richard Sackler, former Purdue president and board member. He is also named in Maine's suit, along with...

