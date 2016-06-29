Door Supplier's Prices Still High Despite Verdict, Buyer Says

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Door part manufacturer Steves and Sons Inc. wants another $4 million tacked on to a $185 million antitrust verdict against a North Carolina-based door part supplier, as Steves told a Virginia federal court on Friday that the supplier has made no effort to change its pricing behavior. As part of the multimillion-dollar verdict handed down last year — in which a jury found Jeld-Wen Inc. violated antitrust law by acquiring a competing supplier and overcharging Steves for parts — Steves was awarded $10 million in damages for the inflated prices it paid Jeld-Wen over the course of four years. And Jeld-Wen...

