Gibson Dunn Adds Ex-Cadwalader Partner To NY Tax Group

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has added a former Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP partner to its tax practice group in New York, the firm recently announced. Edward S. Wei joined Gibson Dunn as a partner in the firm’s New York office on Monday, the firm said. Wei told Law360 Tuesday that his experience across a broad spectrum of tax matters — including private equity, mergers and acquisitions, spinoffs, joint ventures, initial public offerings, restructurings and real estate investment trusts — made him a natural fit for the firm. “Gibson Dunn has a great diverse platform, both geographically and in terms...

