BIA Says Gov't Can Close Hearings If Asylum Bids Are Bogus

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Immigration judges can end removal proceedings at the government's request when a petitioner has filed a bogus asylum application solely to secure a hearing in immigration court to ask for deportation relief, the Board of Immigration Appeals has ruled. The ruling came Friday after a three-judge panel determined that two immigrants had tried to abuse the asylum system by filing an asylum application only for the purpose of seeking deportation relief through cancellation of removal. Under the Immigration and Nationality Act's stop-time rule, noncitizens can petition for cancellation of removal only if they have lived in the U.S. for at least 10 years...

