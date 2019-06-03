Late Notice Rule Takes Spotlight At Calif. High Court

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court is poised to hear arguments Tuesday over whether the Golden State's policyholder-friendly late notice rule can override insurance provisions that require other states’ laws to apply to coverage disputes, a case that could affect a broad swath of policies written by out-of-state carriers for California companies. What's at Stake The case before California's highest court, Pitzer College v. Indian Harbor Insurance Co., concerns a coverage dispute over lead remediation at the private college outside of Los Angeles. The California justices must answer certified questions from the Ninth Circuit and decide whether the state's law applies to Pitzer's dispute with Indian Harbor despite a provision in the insurer’s policy...

